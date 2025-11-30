Winneba Security Council Convenes Peace Talks for Festival

The Effutu Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) convened a crucial stakeholders’ meeting Thursday with leaders from all five masquerade groups ahead of the January 2026 festival, aiming to prevent tensions that have periodically marred the celebrated cultural event.

The Winneba Masquerade Festival, locally known as Kakamotobi or Fancy Dress, draws thousands of visitors annually to witness elaborate costume displays and brass band performances that trace their roots to colonial era traditions.

MCE Cautions Against Retaliation, Warns of Possible Sanctions

HON. REV. ATTA MENSAH (MIDDLE) FLANKED BY THE MUNICIPAL POLICE COMMANDER, ACP OPKU IBRAHIM(RIGHT) & MUNICIPAL COORDINATING DIRECTOR, MR. MAJEED AYARIGA(LEFT)

Addressing the gathering, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Rev. Atta Mensah, applauded the groups for embracing dialogue and urged them to resist any temptation to engage in retaliatory acts over past grievances.

“The security of Effutu is paramount,” he stressed. “We will not allow the actions of a few individuals to undermine the peace we all enjoy.”

He emphasized that the Municipal Security Council is fully empowered to place a temporary halt on the festival should intelligence point to looming threats or activities likely to destabilize the municipality.

“Anyone, whether an individual or a group who breaks the law will be dealt with accordingly,” the MCE warned.

The MCE also advised the groups to guard against the infiltration of partisan politics, noting that political polarization has the potential to sow division and mar the beauty and authenticity of the festival.

In a statement that drew applause from attendees, Rev. Atta Mensah reaffirmed that no group will be barred from participating in the upcoming festival, a departure from a controversial decision made several years ago.

He further reminded the groups of Winneba’s enviable reputation as the home of masquerading, whose rich traditions have inspired similar festivals both locally and internationally.

Police Assure Maximum Security

ONE OF THE SERVICE COMMANDERS EXPLAINING ISSUES TO THE STAKEHOLDERS

The Divisional Police Commander, ACP Opoku Ibrahim, assured the groups of the Police Service’s readiness to provide robust security throughout the festive period.

“We are fully prepared operationally and logistically to ensure the safety of residents, visitors, and all participating groups,” he stated.

He urged the groups to choose the path of peace, stressing that the splendor of the festival is best seen when unity prevails.

A Renewed Spirit of Unity

By the end of the meeting, stakeholders expressed optimism that the 2026 festival would mark a new chapter of unity and discipline among the masquerade groups. With renewed commitments, strengthened communication channels, and security agencies on high alert, Effutu looks set to host one of the most vibrant and peaceful masquerade festivals in recent memory.

As Winneba prepares to welcome revelers, tourists, and investors from across the world, the municipality aims to showcase not only its cultural brilliance but also its capacity for harmony and collaborative development.

