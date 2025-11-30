Taxi Union Offers Reward After Ghanaian Driver Stabbed

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers (NYSFTD) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever attacked 39 year old Ghanaian livery driver Osei Kusi in what police are investigating as a road rage incident in the Bronx.

Kusi was found with multiple stab wounds to his back, abdomen, arms and mouth near the intersection of Randall Avenue and White Plains Road in Clason Point around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. He remains hospitalized at Jacobi Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery after the brutal attack.

Police believe the confrontation began at White Plains Road and Story Avenue when an unidentified suspect stopped at a green light was allegedly cut off by Kusi’s vehicle. The suspect reportedly followed Kusi to Randall Avenue and White Plains Road, knocked on his window, and both men exited their vehicles. Despite Kusi reportedly stating he did not want to fight, the suspect stabbed him seven times before fleeing the scene.

Onboard cameras in Kusi’s vehicle captured audio and video of the confrontation and recorded the license plate of the attacker’s vehicle, according to NYSFTD. Police are working to download footage that may help identify the perpetrator. Officers collected evidence from the scene, including clothing and blood samples, as the investigation continues.

Fernando Mateo, NYSFTD spokesman, emphasized safety protocols for drivers during the incident announcement. He urged drivers never to exit their vehicles during confrontations, describing the car as a protective shield. Mateo characterized the attack as attempted murder and stressed that someone with knowledge must come forward.

Kusi has worked for Uber and Lyft since 2019 to support his pregnant wife back home in Ghana. His uncle, Samuel Cudjoe, who encouraged him to enter the taxi profession, expressed disbelief over the attack. Cudjoe described his nephew as quiet and non-confrontational, stating he had never expressed safety concerns about his work.

The incident occurred just blocks from Kusi’s home after he finished charging his electric vehicle at a nearby station. Steven Rivera, NYSFTD president, called it a vicious attack on a hardworking family man and appealed for public assistance in solving the case.

No arrests have been made. Felony assaults in the 43rd Precinct, which covers the area, have increased 0.8 percent this year compared to the same period in 2024, with more than 713 incidents reported. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800 577 8477 or NYSFTD at 718 559 0216. All tips remain confidential.