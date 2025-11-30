Bezos Yacht Tops Public Interest Among Celebrity Vessels

Jeff Bezos’ sailing yacht Koru commands the most public attention among celebrity owned vessels worldwide, with people sharing 280,000 photos and posts about the vessel on Instagram, according to new research by small ship cruising company Sail Croatia.

The study analyzed popularity across multiple platforms including Instagram hashtag volumes, monthly Google searches, and international media coverage to rank the most discussed luxury yachts. Each vessel received a public interest score based on how frequently people discuss, photograph, and research these rare boats across digital platforms.

The Amazon founder’s $500 million Koru leads the rankings with 150,000 monthly searches on Google alongside its massive Instagram presence. The 417 foot sailing yacht, delivered by Dutch builder Oceanco in April 2023, is currently the world’s largest sailing vessel. The boat features three towering masts, nine staterooms accommodating 18 guests, a large aft deck swimming pool, and three jacuzzis.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Launchpad, valued at $400 million, ranks second in popularity with 221,000 Instagram posts. The Facebook founder’s vessel has been mentioned in international media approximately 800 times during the past year, reflecting strong public curiosity about the tech billionaire’s maritime activities.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor’s yacht Lamborghini 63 claims third position despite costing just $4 million, proving that celebrity status can generate more interest than vessel value alone. The boat attracts over 120,000 monthly online searches and has been featured in international headlines around 300 times annually.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s Azimut Grande appears in 92,000 Instagram posts and has received more than 500 news outlet mentions. Basketball legend Michael Jordan’s $115 million M’Brace rounds out the top five with nearly 13,000 monthly searches and approximately 1,750 media mentions.

Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli’s The Freedom, worth $15 million, draws more than 10,000 monthly Google searches. Film director Steven Spielberg’s $250 million Seven Seas gathers over 4,000 monthly lookups and has been covered in international news 219 times. Former soccer player David Beckham’s Seven, valued at $20 million, is googled over 3,000 times monthly and highlighted in 1,480 news articles.

Fashion mogul Giorgio Armani’s Maìn yacht proved most popular with international press, earning nearly 3,000 news mentions over the past year despite appearing in just 273 Instagram posts. The $65 million vessel’s frequent media coverage makes it the press favorite among luxury cruisers surveyed.

American football quarterback Tom Brady’s Viva la Vida closes the top 10. The $6.5 million vessel has received over 800 media mentions in the past year and features 209 hashtags on Instagram. The boat, a Wajer 77 model, is named to honor his former wife Gisele Bündchen’s environmental organization, translating to Live Life in Portuguese.

A spokesperson for Sail Croatia noted that yachts have become the ultimate status symbol among the super rich despite maintenance costs reaching millions annually. The spokesperson explained that beyond luxury and comfort, wealthy celebrities willingly pay ongoing expenses because yacht ownership signals success better than other luxury purchases. Being spotted in Monaco, the French Riviera, or exclusive Caribbean islands adds substantial value to a celebrity’s brand image that justifies the financial commitment.

With approximately 10,000 luxury yachts cruising worldwide, these rare vessels continue capturing significant public attention across social media, search engines, and traditional press coverage. The study reveals that celebrity ownership can generate more buzz than vessel specifications or price tags, as evidenced by McGregor’s relatively modest boat outperforming far more expensive competitors in online interest.