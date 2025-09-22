WHO Targets NCDs at UN Assembly

The World Health Organization (WHO) will spearhead ambitious health initiatives during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week, positioning non-communicable diseases and mental health as critical priorities for achieving 2030 Sustainable Development Goals through a comprehensive political declaration.

Global leaders convene September 25 to establish “a new vision for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and the promotion of mental health and wellbeing towards 2030 and beyond” during the fourth High-Level Meeting on NCDs, marking unprecedented international focus on chronic disease prevention.

Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean and the organization’s first female regional director for the region, will represent her territory at UNGA alongside technical delegations. Balkhy, who “became the first female WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean on Feb 1, 2024,” brings extensive antimicrobial resistance expertise to global health discussions.

The political declaration will commit nations to reducing premature NCD mortality by one-third by 2030 while expanding mental health service access through evidence-based interventions. NCDs currently account for 74% of global deaths, with mental health conditions affecting nearly one billion people worldwide, creating unprecedented healthcare system pressures.

Eastern Mediterranean Region faces particularly acute challenges, with NCDs claiming 2.8 million lives annually while mental health issues persist amid ongoing conflicts and displacement. These conditions are compounded by chronic under-investment in healthcare infrastructure and emergency response capabilities.

The assembly agenda includes groundbreaking initiatives such as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) “100 Days Mission” harnessing artificial intelligence for pandemic prevention, and WHO’s Mental Health Atlas 2024 launch alongside the World Mental Health Today report release.

High-level discussions will explore climate change’s health implications, digital health system futures, and artificial intelligence’s role in emergency preparedness. A Bloomberg-hosted roundtable on health taxation will bring together heads of state to discuss fiscal strategies for healthier societies through policy innovation.

A dedicated side event September 23, co-organized by Saudi Arabia and Mexico governments in collaboration with WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean and Pan American Health Organization, will spotlight primary healthcare’s transformative potential for NCD management and economic burden reduction.

The “Unity in Wellness: Advancing Peace through Global Health” side event will highlight the Global Health and Peace Initiative (GHPI), a WHO initiative co-led by Oman and Switzerland demonstrating health and peace interconnections for sustainable development.

WHO’s strategic focus during UNGA emphasizes linking global commitments to regional realities while strengthening donor visibility and reinforcing partnerships with regional and international stakeholders for maximum impact across diverse healthcare systems.

The comprehensive approach addresses childhood cancer care improvements, hepatitis and polio eradication progress, and climate-health intersection challenges that require coordinated international responses and sustained financial commitments from member states.