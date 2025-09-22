Protesters Demand Mahama Emergency Declaration or Resignation

Anti-galamsey demonstrators have intensified pressure on President John Dramani Mahama with an ultimatum demanding immediate state of emergency declaration or presidential resignation, as environmental destruction accelerates across mining areas despite government promises to combat illegal mining activities.

Edward Tutor, a key convener of the movement, delivered the stark message during a vigil at Revolution Square in Accra, stating that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government must fulfill campaign commitments or vacate office. His intervention comes as the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey has intensified pressure on President John Dramani Mahama to declare a state of emergency in areas devastated by illegal mining, citing over 7,000 excavators causing mass environmental destruction across the country.

The #FixTheCountry movement, spearheaded by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, organized the demonstration to highlight accelerating destruction of water bodies and farmlands throughout Ghana’s mining regions. Barker-Vormawor previously faced detention following similar protests, receiving bail after three weeks in custody during earlier anti-galamsey demonstrations.

Tutor criticized President Mahama’s security advisers for allegedly misleading him on the necessity of emergency powers, arguing that Western democratic standards demand leadership accountability when governments fail to deliver promised solutions. The activist cited medical complications and environmental harm affecting mining communities as justification for extraordinary measures.

The protest movement has gained momentum amid mounting evidence of environmental catastrophe, with recent statements from the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference on September 15, 2025, labeling galamsey a “cancer” and calling for a state of emergency. Religious leaders have joined civil society organizations in demanding decisive government action against illegal mining operators.

President Mahama’s administration faces complex political calculations regarding emergency declaration, with legal experts offering conflicting assessments of such measures’ effectiveness. President John Dramani Mahama is not against calls for a state of emergency to fight illegal mining but believes the measure must be properly structured to achieve meaningful results.

The controversy reflects broader tensions between environmental protection advocates and government officials seeking balanced approaches to illegal mining challenges. Constitutional experts argue that galamsey has already met conditions for emergency declaration when lives are threatened, public safety is at risk, and national integrity is endangered.

Protesters reject government assurances about gradual solutions, insisting that environmental destruction requires immediate intervention through extraordinary powers that would enable rapid deployment of security forces and enhanced prosecution capabilities against illegal mining operations threatening Ghana’s ecological future.

The demonstration represents escalating civil society pressure on Mahama’s administration to fulfill electoral promises regarding illegal mining elimination. Activists argue that current enforcement mechanisms prove inadequate against organized illegal mining networks operating sophisticated equipment across multiple regions simultaneously.

The ultimatum delivered by protest organizers reflects growing frustration with perceived government inaction despite campaign rhetoric emphasizing environmental protection and illegal mining elimination as policy priorities. Demonstrators cite international democratic precedents where leaders resign following policy implementation failures.

Environmental advocacy groups supporting the protest movement argue that galamsey’s ecological impact justifies extraordinary measures comparable to natural disaster responses, emphasizing that delayed action compounds environmental damage requiring increasingly expensive remediation efforts affecting future generations.