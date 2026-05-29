WavBoy Releases New Hit Song ‘Insha Allah’

WavBoy is Out with a powerful new single titled “Insha Allah” – a soul-stirring anthem about faith, perseverance, hope, and trusting in God’s timing.

From the streets of Accra to hearts around the world, this track blends smooth Afrobeats rhythms with heartfelt lyrics that speak to anyone chasing their dreams while staying grounded in faith.

Whether you’re grinding through tough times or celebrating little wins, “Insha Allah” is that reminder that with patience and belief, everything beautiful will come in its time.