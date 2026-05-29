MMFL Calls Virtual EGM to Approve Dividend, New Directors

MobileMoney Fintech Limited (MMFL), the mobile money subsidiary of MTN Ghana, has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for Friday, June 12, 2026, at 11:00 Greenwich Mean Time, to seek shareholder approval for its first quarterly dividend and the ratification of six new board directors.

According to a notice issued on May 18, 2026, the meeting will be held virtually, with shareholders able to participate online through the dedicated platform momofintechegm.com. Those without smartphones may join by dialling a telephone conference line, entering an access code and conference pin.

The board resolved and recommended a first-quarter dividend of GH¢0.03 per share on April 27, 2026. Shareholders are now being asked to approve the payout, which would mark the first quarterly dividend distribution under the merged entity.

In addition, shareholders will be asked to authorise the board to declare and pay dividends for the second and third quarters of the 2026 financial year, giving the board flexibility to distribute returns on a more regular basis.

Six individuals who previously served as directors on the MobileMoney Limited board are being presented to shareholders for ratification, subject to Bank of Ghana clearance.

Shareholders will receive a unique access token via Short Message Service (SMS) or email ahead of the meeting. MMFL confirmed that access to the EGM platform will be free for MTN subscribers, and any shareholder who incurs data charges will be reimbursed.

The EGM follows the completion of Ghana’s structural separation of the mobile money business, with the merger of MobileMoney Limited into MMFL taking effect on March 31, 2026, making Ghana the first market in the MTN Group’s pan-African footprint to complete such a restructuring.

Shareholders seeking additional information have been directed to visit the official EGM website or contact support lines provided by the organisers.