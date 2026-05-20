Wamkele Mene Hails Biashara Africa 2026 as Breakthrough for Trade and Investment Partnerships

Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, has described Biashara Africa 2026 as a major milestone for African economic integration, citing strong private-sector participation, new strategic alliances, and renewed momentum for continental trade cooperation.

Speaking after the close of the summit, Mene said the forum produced several key Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) designed to fast-track implementation of the AfCFTA agreement and deepen trade partnerships across Africa.

“The partnerships that have been developed and the MOUs that were signed are intended to accelerate the implementation of the AfCFTA,” he stated.

According to him, the agreements brought together businesses of different sizes from across Africa and international markets, signaling increasing confidence in Africa’s growing trade and investment opportunities.

The summit attracted participation from major business and trade organisations, including the International Chamber of Commerce, the United States Chamber of Commerce and its Africa Council, as well as the African Chamber of Commerce.

Mene described the level of private-sector involvement as remarkable, stressing that collaboration between governments and businesses will be crucial to unlocking the full benefits of the AfCFTA.

Development finance institutions also featured prominently at the summit, with the African Development Bank, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), and Africa50 outlining initiatives aimed at supporting trade, infrastructure, and regional connectivity.

Although official figures on investment commitments and business transactions were not immediately released, Mene said the scale of attendance, partnerships, and business engagements clearly reflected the success of the event.

One of the summit’s most significant developments was the announcement of a visa-free entry policy for Africans visiting the host country, unveiled by the President of the Council of Ministers.

Mene welcomed the decision, describing it as a practical demonstration of Africa’s commitment to the free movement of people — a core pillar of continental integration repeatedly highlighted during the two-and-a-half-day gathering.

“This is precisely the spirit and the action that we wanted to see,” he noted.

Biashara Africa 2026 brought together policymakers, investors, trade institutions, entrepreneurs, and development partners from across Africa and beyond to explore strategies for boosting intra-African trade, investment, and regional economic cooperation under the AfCFTA framework.