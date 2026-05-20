Afreximbank, AfCFTA Deepen Digital Trade Drive Through Africa Trade Gateway

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat are ramping up efforts to strengthen intra-African commerce through the Africa Trade Gateway (ATG), a digital platform created to connect businesses, banks, and trade partners across the continent.

The initiative, launched in 2023, is designed to simplify cross-border trade and provide African businesses with access to financing, verified business networks, logistics support, and digital payment solutions.

According to details outlined in an official ATG brochure, the platform serves as a digital ecosystem supporting importers, exporters, manufacturers, investors, and service providers seeking opportunities within Africa’s growing single market.

The system offers a wide range of services, including cross-border e-commerce, trade finance, market intelligence, due diligence, supply chain financing, and business matchmaking aimed at improving trust and efficiency in African trade transactions.

Organisers say the platform is helping businesses trade more securely by connecting them with verified buyers, sellers, logistics providers, and financial institutions while reducing traditional barriers to cross-border commerce.

Currently operating in more than 45 African countries, the ecosystem includes over 50,000 verified business profiles, more than 110 commercial banks, and over 45 trade associations. The platform has also recorded more than 12,000 active importers and exporters, with requests for quotations exceeding $4 billion generated through the network.

Afreximbank said the ATG initiative forms part of its broader strategy to leverage digital technology to accelerate trade integration, strengthen Africa’s value chains, and improve competitiveness under the AfCFTA framework.

The platform also aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which often struggle with access to finance, verified trade networks, and reliable market information.

Among the services highlighted are simplified Know Your Customer (KYC) verification processes, access to local currency payment options, real-time market data, and advisory support for businesses entering new markets.

The AfCFTA Secretariat, headquartered in Accra, is collaborating with Afreximbank to expand the platform as part of efforts to deepen regional integration and increase trade among African countries.

Officials say the digital ecosystem will continue onboarding businesses, financial institutions, and trade organisations while offering training and support programmes to encourage wider participation in Africa’s evolving digital trade environment.