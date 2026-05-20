AfCFTA Chief Pushes for Self-Sufficient African Economy Amid Global Uncertainty

Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, has called on African nations to urgently strengthen intra-African trade and build a resilient continental market capable of withstanding global economic shocks and geopolitical tensions.

Speaking to journalists after the Biashara Africa 2026 summit, Mene warned that Africa’s continued dependence on external markets leaves the continent vulnerable to disruptions caused by international crises, trade restrictions, and geopolitical conflicts.

“There is no reason why our continent cannot be economically self-sufficient,” he stated. “We have enough resources and a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion in consumer and business spending.”

According to him, recent global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict exposed weaknesses in Africa’s economic structure and highlighted the need for stronger domestic and regional markets.

“The definition of Africa’s economy must be the 55 countries and the domestic markets that we have,” he added.

Mene stressed that accelerating the implementation of AfCFTA remains central to transforming Africa into a competitive economic bloc driven by industrialisation, local production, and cross-border trade.

On public health preparedness, the AfCFTA chief expressed confidence in the growing capacity of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to respond effectively to future continental health emergencies.

Referring to lessons learned from recent outbreaks, he said the African Union now possesses stronger institutional and technical mechanisms to manage pandemics and epidemics across member states.

“I believe the African Union now has the capacity, through the Africa CDC, to contain any public health crisis that is continental,” he noted.

Mene also addressed climate change and energy security, stating that Africa is pursuing a balanced approach that combines industrial growth with environmental sustainability.

He highlighted the African Union’s Africa Green Industrialization Initiative, which seeks to expand renewable energy investment and support climate-related projects across the continent.

According to him, African financial institutions and development partners have committed approximately $100 billion toward green industrialisation, renewable energy, and climate resilience projects following agreements reached during last year’s Africa Climate Summit in Addis Ababa.

Despite contributing less than four percent of global carbon emissions, Mene said Africa continues to face severe climate impacts, including recurring droughts and floods in vulnerable regions such as the Sahel.

He also pointed to increasing private-sector investment in renewable energy as a major opportunity to strengthen Africa’s long-term energy security and economic transformation.

Looking ahead, Mene announced that African trade ministers are expected to meet in June to elect Nigeria as the next chair of the AfCFTA Council of Ministers.

The meeting will also assess progress on implementation of the continental trade agreement and advance plans toward a key African Union target of eliminating tariffs on all African products by 2030.

“By 2030, Africa must trade all products at zero duty,” Mene declared, describing the goal as a major step toward deeper economic integration across the continent.