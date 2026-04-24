Wages and Debt Eat Into Ghana’s 2025 Spending Cuts

Ghana’s government spent significantly less than planned in 2025, but the composition of that restraint reveals a fiscal structure where the easiest cuts came at the expense of infrastructure, while wages and debt obligations proved far harder to control.

Data from the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) March 2026 Monetary Policy Report show that total expenditures and net lending for the full year came in at GH¢233.8 billion, about 13.3 percent below the programmed target of GH¢269.5 billion. The shortfall reflects deliberate commitment controls introduced as revenues underperformed against budget projections.

A related BoG analysis showed that capital expenditure fell well short of its 2025 budget target, raising concerns about the pace of infrastructure development even as the headline deficit came in below projection.

The full-year figures make the scale of that infrastructure cutback stark. Capital spending dropped to GH¢20.2 billion, a decline of 38 percent below target and 31.1 percent lower than the 2024 outturn. For a country where roads, energy and water infrastructure remain pressing needs, the reduction in investment spending carries long-term implications that go beyond the immediate budget cycle.

The restraint in discretionary spending was equally sharp. Expenditure on goods and services fell to GH¢6.1 billion, missing its target by 8.7 percent and falling 47.1 percent year-on-year, a sign of aggressive cutbacks in day-to-day operational spending across government.

Yet not all spending responded to fiscal pressure. Compensation of employees reached GH¢79.0 billion, exceeding its target by 3.6 percent and growing 17.5 percent compared to 2024. More significantly, the public sector wage bill absorbed 35.4 percent of all domestic revenue collected during the year, underscoring a persistent structural constraint that limits fiscal flexibility.

Interest payments on public debt also overshot their target. Debt servicing reached GH¢49.9 billion, 6.6 percent above the programmed level. While some relief came from lower domestic interest rates and cedi appreciation reducing the cost of external obligations, interest payments still consumed a significant share of public finances, reflecting the residual weight of Ghana’s debt restructuring path.

Ghana’s International Monetary Fund (IMF)-supported programme has driven overall fiscal improvement, with the country on track for a primary surplus, but the IMF has flagged that sustaining fiscal discipline requires stronger revenue administration, improved public financial management, and better oversight of state-owned enterprises.

Grants to other government entities came in at GH¢57.7 billion, above target and up 24.3 percent year-on-year, reflecting continued central government transfers to public institutions even as core spending tightened elsewhere.

The overall picture is one of a government that found room to cut where political and contractual constraints allowed, while remaining exposed to obligations it could not compress. The structural challenge now is whether Ghana can sustain the discipline demonstrated in 2025 while gradually rebuilding the capital investment that underpins long-term economic growth.