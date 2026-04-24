deVere CEO: BoE Stock Warning Misses the AI Revolution

A prominent global investment adviser is pushing back against the Bank of England’s warning that stock markets are overvalued and headed for a correction, arguing that central bankers are applying outdated frameworks to a market being reshaped by artificial intelligence.

Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden told the BBC on Friday that global share prices do not fully reflect the many risks facing the world economy, and that a market adjustment is likely at some point. Breeden said the scenario that keeps her awake is multiple risks crystallising simultaneously, combining a major macroeconomic shock, a loss of confidence in private credit, and a correction in artificial intelligence valuations.

Nigel Green, Chief Executive Officer of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, said Breeden is right on valuations and right to caution against complacency, but wrong on the conclusion.

“We have never had artificial intelligence before at this scale. There’s no clean historical benchmark for what markets should pay for companies leading a once-in-a-generation productivity, infrastructure and earnings cycle,” Green said.

Markets have been under pressure in recent months, with the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100 slipping briefly below the 10,000-point level during a period of heightened volatility tied to Middle East tensions, before recovering. In the United States, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have shown resilience despite near-term swings, with more than 80 percent of companies reporting in the current earnings season beating analyst expectations.

Green argued that elevated valuations in technology and artificial intelligence-linked stocks reflect genuine earnings growth rather than speculation, and that investors risk making a costly error by treating a central bank warning as a retreat signal.

“Markets never move in a straight line. Valuations will always come down in some areas while others rise simultaneously. But investors should be extremely careful about interpreting a senior central bank warning as a signal to retreat from markets. The greater danger for long-term investors is being scared out of positions while structural growth remains intact,” he said.

Breeden also flagged the rapid growth of private credit markets as a key vulnerability, noting that the sector has expanded from almost nothing to two and a half trillion dollars over the past 15 to 20 years without being tested at that scale.

Green acknowledged those risks are real, but said they reinforce the case for selective, disciplined investing rather than broad market caution. He called for diversification, careful asset allocation, and exposure to sectors benefiting from structural growth, warning that the gap between winners and losers in the current environment is widening.

“High valuations do not automatically mean irrational valuations. If earnings growth, pricing power and capital investment are accelerating, a premium can be justified,” he said.