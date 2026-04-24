Alibaba Brings AI Model to Cars, from BYD to Volkswagen

Alibaba has announced its artificial intelligence (AI) model will power in-car digital assistants across a broad coalition of Chinese automakers, enabling drivers to order food, book hotels and track deliveries using voice commands, in what marks one of the most significant deployments of large language model technology into the automotive sector.

The announcement was made on the opening day of the Beijing Auto Show 2026, with automakers set to integrate Alibaba’s Qwen model including BYD, Geely, Li Auto, Changan Automobile, Dongfeng Motor, BAIC Group, Great Wall Motor, SAIC Motor’s joint venture with Volkswagen, and SAIC’s IM Motors unit.

The system will run on Nvidia’s automotive chip platform and is designed to remain functional even with limited network connectivity, combining on-device processing with cloud-based computing to interpret voice inputs, plan multi-step tasks and connect to payment and navigation services.

Earlier this year, FAW Group’s Hongqi brand had already integrated Qwen into its in-car system, debuting in the Hongqi HS6 plug-in hybrid model, making it among the first vehicles to carry the technology.

Alibaba’s approach leverages its existing consumer ecosystem, with the system able to order food from its Ele.me delivery platform, book travel through its Fliggy service, and track packages through its Cainiao logistics arm, giving it an integration advantage that pure-play artificial intelligence companies or standalone automaker assistants cannot easily replicate.

The rollout comes as Chinese automakers compete to attract buyers through software-driven features amid moderating growth in the electric vehicle market.

The Beijing show also showcased competing AI deployments from other Chinese technology firms. A China-specific version of Audi announced that its second model, an electric SUV called the E7X, will begin presales on May 8 and will incorporate AI features from ByteDance’s Doubao model and iFlyTek, while Cadillac also showcased a new model with voice assistant capabilities connected to ByteDance’s Doubao AI. It was not immediately clear whether the AI features in any of these vehicles would be available in models exported outside China.