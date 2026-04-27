VP Commissions ICT Centre in Sankana to Widen Digital Access

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has commissioned a new information and communications technology centre at the Sankana Cluster of Schools in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region, reinforcing the government’s commitment to closing the digital divide in underserved communities.

The fully furnished, air-conditioned facility is expected to transform teaching and learning in the Sankana community, where access to practical ICT education has long been limited, especially for pupils at the Girls Model School.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Vice President said access to technology creates pathways to knowledge, broadens opportunities, and strengthens economic participation, adding that digitally connected communities are better positioned to compete, innovate, and thrive in the modern economy.

The centre provides modern computers, reliable internet connectivity, digital learning resources, and training and technical support services. The Vice President conveyed government’s appreciation to the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) for its efficiency, responsiveness, and commitment to inclusive national development.

The District Chief Executive for Nadowli-Kaleo, Mary Haruna, described the project as a tool to empower young people, especially girls, to compete in an increasingly digital world. Students who spoke at the event said the facility would help them build skills and confidence to pursue careers in science and technology.

The commissioning was part of activities marking the Kalibi Ganlaa Festival. The Vice President holds the traditional title Pognaa Piirima Maaluma, meaning “Mother of the Rocks,” conferred on her by the Sankana Traditional Council.

The initiative forms part of broader government efforts to expand equitable access to quality education and ensure that no child is left behind in Ghana’s growing digital economy.