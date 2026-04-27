Mahama Targets No-Bed Syndrome with Burma Camp Emergency Centre Plan

President John Dramani Mahama on Friday announced plans to convert the COVID-19-era emergency centre at Burma Camp into a dedicated facility for critical cases, as part of a wider push to address Ghana’s persistent no-bed syndrome and reduce preventable deaths.

Speaking during an inspection of reconstruction works at the La General Hospital in Accra, the President said the initiative is intended to strengthen emergency response systems and reduce deaths linked to delays in hospital admissions.

He said emergency doctors and nurses would be stationed at the facility to stabilise patients before transferring them to regular hospitals, ensuring that no critical patient is left without immediate care.

The President added that the initiative forms part of broader interventions by the Ministry of Health to tackle the no-bed syndrome and reduce avoidable deaths nationwide.

On the La General Hospital redevelopment, the project involves the construction of a new six-storey, 126-bed facility to replace the demolished hospital. It experienced several years of delays, including a halt in June 2025 due to funding challenges, but work resumed in early 2026, with completion scheduled for November 2027.

The government paid GH¢60 million in late 2025 towards the reconstruction project, with work now back on schedule.

The President also announced that the contract for the Police Hospital has been terminated, with plans to re-award it to ensure faster completion and expand healthcare capacity in the capital.

The hospital, once complete, is expected to relieve pressure on Ridge Hospital, Lekma Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, which have absorbed patients since the old La facility was demolished in 2020.