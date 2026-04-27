Galamsey Pits Drive Malaria Surge in Amansie West, Asanko Gold Acts

Health authorities in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region have sounded the alarm over a sharp rise in malaria cases, with illegal mining pits identified as a key driver of the outbreak, as mining company Asanko Gold Ghana Limited steps up its response on World Malaria Day.

Data from the District Health Directorate shows that malaria cases recorded at outpatient departments rose from over 36,000 in 2024 to more than 38,000 in 2025. The situation among children under five is particularly alarming, with cases rising from 8,000 to 10,000 over the same period.

Health officials have attributed the increase to abandoned pits left uncovered by illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey, which have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes across several communities in the district.

The District Director of Health Services, Pharm. Bernard Badu Bediako, called for stronger stakeholder coordination to reverse the trend, while commending Asanko Gold Ghana Limited for its ongoing support. He urged residents to complete their full courses of anti-malaria medication, noting that many patients stop treatment prematurely after initial symptoms ease. He also encouraged consistent use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, stressing that protection against infection far outweighs concerns about discomfort.

To mark World Malaria Day 2026, Asanko Gold Ghana Limited organised free health screening for residents of Manso Abore and surrounding communities, covering malaria testing, blood pressure checks, blood sugar screening and general consultations. The company also distributed over 2,000 insecticide-treated mosquito nets to Senior High School students in the catchment area.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, Justice Fenteng, representing the General Manager of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited, said the company’s commitment extends well beyond one-off campaigns. He pointed to ongoing investments in healthcare infrastructure, including the construction of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds at Tetrem and Krofrom, to bring essential services closer to communities. He also called on residents to maintain clean surroundings, sleep under mosquito nets regularly, and seek early testing.

This year’s World Malaria Day is observed under the theme: “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must.”