Visa Bungle Delays South Africa’s World Cup Departure

South Africa’s World Cup squad failed to depart for Mexico on Sunday after visa problems grounded several players and officials, prompting Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie to demand an urgent explanation.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed the team could not leave Johannesburg as planned because some players and staff had not received their travel documents in time. The squad was scheduled to fly from OR Tambo airport to Mexico City on Sunday morning but remained grounded.

Several South African outlets reported that the holdup involved United States visas, which cover entry to all three host nations. SAFA officials spent Sunday engaging the US embassy in Johannesburg, hoping those with outstanding documents could collect them on Monday morning before a later flight.

McKenzie reacted angrily and called for accountability, describing the episode as embarrassing and unfair to the players and coaching staff.

“We are being made to look like fools,” the minister wrote on X.

The delay threatens the team’s preparation. Coach Hugo Broos had based the squad in Pachuca for its altitude, noting the players needed at least ten days to adapt to the 2300m elevation.

The side, nicknamed Bafana Bafana, now face a tight schedule. They are set to play a warm up friendly against Jamaica on Friday, their last tune up before the tournament.

South Africa open their campaign against hosts Mexico on 11 June. Mexico is staging the competition with the United States and Canada. The fixture marks the country’s first World Cup appearance since it hosted the finals in 2010. South Africa is among ten African nations in a field expanded to 48 teams for the first time.