Adams Confident Black Stars Can Compete At World Cup

Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams has voiced confidence in the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup, insisting Ghana has prepared well despite holding fewer resources than several rival nations.

Adams said he was satisfied with the planning, engagement and work behind the team’s build up, arguing that the country had done more than enough with the means at its disposal.

He acknowledged that Ghana lacked the financial muscle and star power of some competitors and might not field every player fans hoped to see. Even so, he maintained the squad had the quality to make an impact.

Drawing on the biblical account of David and Goliath, the minister suggested the Black Stars should not be written off simply because they appear outmatched, recalling how the underdog triumphed through belief and courage.

He then appealed to the public to rally behind the players.

“All we need is that let’s team together and let’s pray for them,” Adams urged.

The 2026 World Cup opens on 11 June as the first edition to feature 48 teams across three host nations, Canada, Mexico and the United States. Ghana, however, begin their campaign later. The Black Stars sit in Group L and open against Panama in Toronto before taking on England and Croatia. Their group fixtures fall on 17, 23 and 27 June.

The tournament marks Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance. Carlos Queiroz now leads the technical team, taking over after the earlier exit of Otto Addo, with the squad finishing its preparations abroad.