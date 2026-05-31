Piergiorgio Bucci Wins Historic Rolex Gran Premio Roma

Italian rider Piergiorgio Bucci won the Rolex Gran Premio Roma on Sunday at Villa Borghese, claiming victory before a home crowd during the centenary CSIO Roma Piazza di Siena.

Bucci sealed the win aboard Pallieter vd N.Ranch after producing the only double clear performance of the afternoon, surging into the lead and forcing every remaining rider to chase his benchmark.

The result hung on the final competitor. Germany’s Sophie Hinners needed a clear round on Iron Dames Combella to overtake the leader, but a fault at the closing fence handed the title to the home favourite.

Course designer Uliano Vezzani set a punishing test for the 45 qualified riders. The opening round featured 13 obstacles and 16 jumping efforts across a 1.60m track, and the Rolex Series wall caught out combination after combination.

Germany’s Richard Vogel delivered the first faultless round on Cloudio, and only seven riders finished the opening phase on zero penalties. Six combinations carrying four faults joined them in the deciding round.

Eight obstacles awaited the qualifiers in the second phase. Bucci answered the pressure with a flawless ride, becoming the first to complete back to back clear rounds and electrifying the Villa Borghese crowd.

“To achieve a result like this here, at home, means so much to me,” Bucci said.

The win adds his name to the Rolex Gran Premio Roma honour roll during the 100th edition of the celebrated Italian fixture.

The Rolex Series now moves to the Jumping International de La Baule in France, running from 11 to 14 June 2026.

Podium: 1. Piergiorgio Bucci (Italy) and Pallieter vd N.Ranch; 2. Jörne Sprehe (Germany) and Toys; 3. Richard Vogel (Germany) and Cloudio.