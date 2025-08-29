US Inflation Data Fuels September Rate Cut Expectations

Fresh inflation figures have strengthened market conviction that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month as policymakers shift focus toward supporting employment.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index climbed 0.2% in July and 2.6% annually, while core inflation rose 0.3% monthly and 2.9% year-over-year. The data matched economist forecasts and reinforced the gradual cooling trend that has emerged over recent months.

Financial markets responded by pricing in an 85-90% probability of a quarter-point rate reduction at the Fed’s September 16-17 meeting. Futures contracts suggest investors are increasingly confident that monetary policy will turn more accommodative.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled readiness to act, noting that labor market risks are becoming more pronounced. Job creation has slowed dramatically, averaging just 35,000 new positions monthly since May, while unemployment has risen to 4.2%.

Governor Christopher Waller has publicly advocated for a September cut, with potential follow-up moves if economic conditions warrant further support.

The cooling jobs market has become central to Fed deliberations. Policymakers worry that maintaining restrictive rates could trigger deeper employment weakness, potentially pushing the economy toward recession territory.

“Today’s inflation data reinforces the case for the Fed to begin easing in September,” said Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory firm deVere Group. “With inflation on a steady downward trajectory, and with clear signs of a cooling labor market, the central bank has the scope to start reducing rates.”

Investment strategists are positioning for broader market shifts. Lower rates typically weaken the dollar while boosting risk assets including emerging market currencies and equities. Gold has already gained over 3% this month as investors seek alternative stores of value.

The Fed faces competing pressures as it weighs its next move. Political tensions have emerged after President Trump attempted to dismiss Governor Lisa Cook, raising questions about central bank independence. Meanwhile, tariff-related price increases continue filtering through the economy, complicating the inflation outlook.

JPMorgan analysts have revised their projections, now expecting four rate cuts starting in September rather than a single late-year reduction. The shift reflects rapidly changing economic conditions and growing concerns about employment stability.