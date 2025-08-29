EU Awards 30 Ghanaians Scholarships for European Graduate Studies

The European Union has selected 30 Ghanaians for prestigious scholarships to pursue postgraduate degrees at leading European universities through its Erasmus+ programme.

The scholarship recipients will study across 12 European countries under the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree scheme, with programmes beginning between August and October. An additional 923 students and university staff have been chosen for shorter international credit mobility exchanges.

EU Ambassador Irchad Razaaly celebrated the achievements during a pre-departure ceremony organized with German International Development Cooperation and the Ghanaian-European Centre on Tuesday. The event highlighted the programme’s role in strengthening educational ties between Ghana and Europe.

“For close to four decades, more than 2,000 talented and development-minded Ghanaians have studied in Europe due to the Erasmus scholarships,” Razaaly said. He described the initiative as an investment in shared academic and professional futures rather than simply financial support.

The Erasmus+ programme operates as the EU’s flagship mobility initiative, supporting education, training, youth development and sports across Europe. It forms part of the bloc’s Global Gateway strategy, emphasizing social inclusion, environmental sustainability, digital transformation and democratic participation.

Ghana has become a significant beneficiary of EU educational funding over the decades. The programme has enabled thousands of Ghanaian students and academics to access European institutions, creating networks that continue to influence professional and academic collaboration.

The European Union has committed 26.2 billion euros between 2021 and 2027 to fund various Erasmus+ activities. These include capacity building in higher education, vocational training partnerships, joint master’s programmes and short-term mobility exchanges.

Beyond individual scholarships, the programme facilitates institutional partnerships between Ghanaian and European universities. These collaborations focus on curriculum development, academic governance improvements and strengthening connections between universities and private sector employers.

The ambassador emphasized that educational exchange addresses global challenges through innovative thinking and international networks. Recipients are expected to return to Ghana with enhanced skills and perspectives that can contribute to national development priorities.