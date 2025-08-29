Ghana Revenue Authority to Deploy Digital Technology for Cryptocurrency Tax Compliance

Ghana’s tax collector is preparing to launch new technology that will track cryptocurrency transactions and bring digital asset traders into the formal tax system for the first time.

Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong announced the initiative during an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express Business Edition on Thursday, explaining that existing tax laws already cover profits and capital gains from crypto trading.

“If you make a profit or gain, you’re supposed to pay tax,” Sarpong said. “The technology we are going to deploy will be able to bring in all the crypto accounts into focus, and then we will work with these individuals to make sure that we bring them into the tax net.”

The Ghana Revenue Authority is building digital systems capable of monitoring cryptocurrency transactions and accounts to ensure compliance with current tax obligations. The move addresses a significant gap in revenue collection as digital asset trading has grown rapidly across Ghana without corresponding tax enforcement.

Sarpong said the authority is working alongside the Securities and Exchange Commission and Bank of Ghana to strengthen oversight of the country’s expanding digital asset market. The collaboration reflects government efforts to regulate cryptocurrency activities while capturing associated tax revenues.

The initiative extends beyond cryptocurrency to cover broader digital economy activities. Sarpong noted that Value Added Tax applies to online purchases just as it does to physical retail transactions, and the new technology will enforce collection at the point of payment.

A pilot phase is scheduled for September, with full nationwide deployment expected by year-end. The timeline suggests the Revenue Authority views digital tax compliance as an urgent priority for boosting government revenues.

The Commissioner-General emphasized that the approach aligns with President John Mahama’s fiscal strategy of maximizing existing tax measures rather than introducing new levies. “We already have sufficient measures within our tax laws,” he said. “Once implemented, they will help us deepen and expand the tax net.”

Ghana joins other African countries attempting to formalize cryptocurrency taxation as digital assets become increasingly mainstream across the continent.