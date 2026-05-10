UK Political Crisis Threatens Gilts and Sterling

Britain’s financial markets face fresh turbulence as Prime Minister Keir Starmer confronts an open revolt inside his own party following Labour’s worst local election performance in years, with analysts warning that political instability could push up gilt yields and drive sterling lower.

Labour shed hundreds of local councillors across England, losing control of key councils in its traditional heartlands as Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, made sweeping gains in working-class areas that were once solid Labour territory. In Wales, Labour lost power for the first time, with First Minister Eluned Morgan losing her seat and subsequently resigning.

Starmer acknowledged the results were “very tough” but insisted he would not step down. The defiance did little to quiet dissent from within his own ranks. Labour MP Louise Haigh said Starmer could not lead the party into another election without urgent change, while MP Connor Naismith called openly for new leadership.

Nigel Green, chief executive officer (CEO) of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory firms, said the chaos carries direct consequences for bond markets. “Bond markets hate uncertainty around fiscal policy and leadership succession. Britain now faces both at the same time,” Green warned.

The concern centers on whether a leadership contest would produce a new Chancellor alongside a new Prime Minister, forcing markets to reassess spending plans, borrowing assumptions and tax policy overnight. Gilt markets remain especially sensitive after the 2022 mini-budget under then-Prime Minister Liz Truss triggered a crisis that forced emergency intervention by the Bank of England.

Even if Starmer survives the immediate pressure, many analysts doubt he will lead Labour into the next general election, which must be held by 2029. Potential challengers include Health Secretary Wes Streeting, former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Britain already carries some of the highest borrowing costs in the Group of Seven (G7). Any additional political uncertainty layered on top of weak growth and persistent inflation risks could accelerate a repricing of UK sovereign debt, with consequences for mortgage rates, business borrowing costs and household finances.