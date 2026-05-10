Ghanaian FM urges end to xenophobic attacks against Africans amid integration push

Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa late Friday called for an end to xenophobic attacks by Africans against fellow Africans as the continent pursues economic and political integration.

Ablakwa made the remarks while closing the just-ended three-day 3i Africa Summit, saying: “We cannot be talking about trading among ourselves, with economic and political integration, when we are not welcoming of one another, when we believe that other Africans pose a threat to us when they come to do business in our countries.”

“If it is the case that some guests are not following domestic laws, let law enforcement deal with them. Don’t take the law into your own hands. Don’t declare fellow Africans aliens in your country. Don’t be hostile to them. Don’t dehumanize them. Don’t assault them. Don’t attack them,” Ablakwa urged.

The foreign minister’s call came amid recent developments in South Africa, where local youth groups have reportedly protested against and allegedly harassed other Africans living in the country.

The minister emphasized that the continent could not build that integrated African market that its founding fathers dreamed up if they could not ensure love and compassion for one another.

He said that the issue of unemployment, which is the bane of all African countries, is not the culmination of the influx of foreigners. “Our solution is more integration; to come together, to love one another, to believe in our products, believe in innovation, form partnerships, and work on economic emancipation for our continent,” he added.

The minister disclosed that Ghana feels strongly about the issue and has petitioned the African Union to bring the matter up for serious discussion during the upcoming mid-year coordinating meeting to be held in Egypt.