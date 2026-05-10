Labour Mutiny Threat Puts Sterling, Gilts at Risk

A Labour Member of Parliament (MP) has issued a Monday deadline for cabinet ministers to remove Prime Minister Keir Starmer or face a formal leadership challenge, raising the prospect of a destabilising internal battle that financial analysts warn could rattle the pound and push up British borrowing costs.

Catherine West, MP for Hornsey and Friern Barnet, told broadcasters she would begin the process of a leadership contest herself unless a senior cabinet figure steps forward to challenge Starmer by Monday morning. She said she currently has the backing of 10 Labour MPs for her initiative, well short of the 81 signatures required under party rules to formally trigger a contest.

The intervention follows catastrophic election results in which Labour suffered a net loss of 34 local authorities and 1,117 council seats, while Reform UK gained 14 councils and 1,320 seats.

Nigel Green, chief executive officer (CEO) of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, said markets would not treat the rebellion as background noise if it gathered pace. “Sterling and UK government bonds, or gilts, become vulnerable the moment investors sense control is slipping,” Green said.

The concern for traders centers on what a leadership vacuum could mean for fiscal policy. Under Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Labour has maintained a business-friendly, fiscally restrained posture that helped rebuild investor confidence after the 2022 mini-budget crisis under then-Prime Minister Liz Truss. Any suggestion that discipline could loosen risks a rapid repricing of British assets.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed his support for Starmer, and Starmer is expected to use a major address on Monday and the King’s Speech on Wednesday to mount a political fightback.

Clive Betts, one of Labour’s longest-serving MPs, nonetheless said the cabinet should make clear to Starmer that he must step down in the not-too-distant future, reflecting broader unease beyond the party’s left flank.

Currency traders and bond investors now face a tense 48 hours as Westminster’s political temperature rises, with sterling especially exposed given Britain’s reliance on international capital flows and its persistent current account deficit.