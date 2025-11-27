UBA Ghana Transforms School Ground into Environmental Learning Space

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana has turned education into action at Tenashie Primary and Junior High School (JHS), using a tree planting initiative to teach students about environmental stewardship. The activity formed part of the bank’s contribution to Cedi@60, the celebration marking six decades of Ghana’s national currency.

UBA representatives supported by Mayekoo, a volunteering group, guided students in planting seedlings across the school compound. The exercise extended beyond simple tree planting, offering students hands on lessons about how trees combat climate change, improve air quality, and preserve biodiversity. Through direct participation, students developed a sense of responsibility and ownership over their environment.

Mayekoo is a United States based nonprofit organization advancing sustainable development across Africa. The organization tackles poverty through initiatives in education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability while cultivating a global network of changemakers.

The initiative transforms national celebration into practical environmental action. Rather than limiting activities to commemorations, UBA chose to invest in an exercise that supports Ghana’s environmental agenda while creating lasting value within the community. The Cedi was issued to replace the Ghanaian Pound as Ghana’s sole legal tender on July 19, 1965, making 2025 the 60th anniversary year.

The tree planting exercise aligns with multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It advances climate action by promoting efforts to reduce carbon footprint and build climate resilience. The activity also protects terrestrial ecosystems, provides environmental education that equips students with knowledge for sustainable living, and contributes to greener community spaces.

Students at Tenashie Primary and JHS learned that small, consistent actions can contribute to significant changes. The bank helped foster awareness that personal responsibility can drive environmental protection, a message reinforced through active participation in the planting process.

The seedlings planted at the school will eventually grow into trees offering shade, enriching the school’s micro climate, and beautifying the environment. However, the most lasting impact extends beyond physical transformation. The awareness instilled in students through this experience aims to inspire them to protect, preserve, and nurture the environment for years to come.

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama led a tree planting exercise at the bank’s headquarters on November 20, 2025, as part of Cedi@60 activities. The central bank initiative aimed to plant 60 trees in honor of the anniversary while promoting sustainability within its operational environment.

The intersection of environmental education with national celebration demonstrates how financial institutions can extend their corporate social responsibility beyond traditional boundaries, using milestone events as opportunities to invest in future generations and environmental sustainability.