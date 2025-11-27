ECOWAS and TradeMark Africa Unite to Harmonize West African Trade Standards

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission and TradeMark Africa have concluded the Abidjan Lagos Corridor Sanitary and Phytosanitary Standards (SPS)/Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Forum in Accra, addressing quality challenges that affect trade competitiveness along West Africa’s busiest commercial route. The event focused on strengthening trade standards and improving the movement of goods along the corridor.

The United Kingdom Government provided support through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for the gathering, which brought together government officials, private sector representatives, and regional institutions from Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.

Participants developed a Corridor SPS/TBT Action Roadmap covering 2025 to 2027, designed to harmonize standards, strengthen quality systems, and improve coordination at border points. The discussions advanced regional implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), particularly focusing on annexes aimed at reducing technical barriers to trade while safeguarding human, animal, and plant health.

Stakeholders agreed on practical steps to enhance cooperation, transparency, and harmonization of standards to ensure safer, faster, and more predictable trade flows across the region.

Koissi Midaye, Senior Programme Officer for Quality and Standards at the ECOWAS Commission, emphasized the strategic importance of the Abidjan Lagos Corridor. He noted the corridor continues to drive West Africa’s trade ambitions, positioning this latest partnership as a clear step toward ECOWAS Vision 2050 of building a seamless, prosperous region founded on trust and unified standards.

Harriet Gayi, Regional Director for West Africa and the AfCFTA at TradeMark Africa (TMA), stressed that standards remain a critical pillar of trade facilitation. She explained that production capacity alone does not guarantee market access. A business in Accra cannot confidently enter regional markets if its goods fail to comply with requirements in locations such as Abidjan or Kigali.

Gayi added that the engagement reflects a clear commitment to driving strategic action across West Africa. The unified Corridor SPS/TBT Action Roadmap will outline practical steps and targeted support needed to ease bottlenecks and ensure goods move more efficiently across borders.

The initiative builds on TMA’s proven success in trade facilitation, including reducing cargo transit times by 16.5 percent and border crossing times by up to 70 percent in East Africa. These lessons are now being adapted to West Africa to enhance food safety and competitiveness of regional value chains.

The initiative will also see a framework developed to guide ECOWAS East African Community (EAC) collaboration on trade standards and SPS systems, creating opportunities for knowledge transfer between the two regional blocs.

The forum forms part of a week long series of ECOWAS engagements in Accra, convened by Dr. Kalilou Sylla, Commissioner and Head of the ECOWAS Department of Economic Affairs and Agriculture. The meetings were formally opened by Eric Opoku, Ghana’s Minister of Food and Agriculture; Amelia Arthur, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture; and Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry.

The Abidjan Lagos Corridor handles over 70 percent of the ECOWAS Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and more than 50 million tonnes of freight annually. Despite this economic significance, the corridor has been notorious for delays and high trade transaction costs stemming from fragmented standards and regulations.