FirstBank Ghana Opens Digital Learning Hub at University of Ghana

FirstBank Ghana has inaugurated the FirstBank Hotspot Comfort Zone at the University of Ghana, Legon Campus, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to education, digital advancement, and youth empowerment across Africa. The facility addresses infrastructural challenges facing the university’s growing student population.

Olusegun Alebiosu, Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, described the initiative as more than a ceremonial event during the inauguration. He emphasized it signifies a collective commitment to empowering students and fostering an environment that supports academic excellence and student welfare.

Alebiosu highlighted that insufficient on campus hostel facilities force many students to travel long distances, only to face a lack of comfortable spaces to study or rest between lectures. The FirstBank Hotspot Comfort Zone addresses this gap while bolstering academic excellence and student welfare.

The facility is located near the Athletics Oval and adjacent to the Alumni Comfort Zone. It features high speed internet, comfortable seating, charging points, modern washroom facilities, and an upcoming snack bar to enhance digital learning, research, and innovation. The zone also includes air conditioned spaces and on site banking services, including an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and an instant ATM card vending machine.

Alebiosu explained the philosophy behind such investments, noting that the Nigerian bank was established in 1894 and has maintained commitment to social development since its founding. He described banking as sociology, creating an environment that must grow alongside the communities it serves.

The CEO positioned youth as the cornerstone of Africa’s progress. He expressed belief that investing in young people’s futures drives African development, adding that this digital experience center plays a pivotal role in shaping learning, innovation, and technology development at the university. Alebiosu expressed confidence the project would inspire similar talent nurturing initiatives across Ghana.

The executive highlighted FirstBank’s expanding investment in Ghana, noting the recent commissioning of a new branch in Tamale and the establishment of a digital Information Technology (IT) hub that develops software used across the FirstBank Group.

Looking ahead, Alebiosu said the bank plans to expand growth and deepen digital offerings in 2026, aligning with government policy to digitize and diversify the economy. He commended government for the initiative, describing it as vital for growth across Africa and noting that digitization presents an unparalleled opportunity for financial inclusion.

The CEO asserted that digital payments represent the future, predicting that within 20 years the world will be digital. He emphasized that real financial inclusion will emerge as banking reaches rural areas through digital channels. Digital payments bring agility and serve as the key to lifting communities out of poverty, according to Alebiosu.

However, speaking on round the clock banking, he clarified that while physical branches would not operate 24 hours, ATMs and digital experience centers will maintain continuous availability. The FirstBank Hotspot Comfort Zone represents a wholly FirstBank Ghana investment, merging comfort, technology, and accessibility into a hub for the next generation of African innovators and leaders.

Professor Gordon Awandare, Pro Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs at the University of Ghana, thanked the bank for its support. He noted the facility will significantly help students remain on campus, describing it as perfect fulfillment of two key strategic objectives: delivering a transformative student experience and deepening engagement with strategic partners.

FirstBank Ghana, a subsidiary of FirstBank Group, operates in Ghana with 35 branches covering 70 percent of the country. FirstBank Group is a Nigerian multinational banking organization with presence in Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Senegal, and Sierra Leone. It also maintains branches in London and Paris, and a representative office in Beijing, China, through a subsidiary in the United Kingdom.