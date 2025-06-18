U.S. Embassy Warns Against Visa Fraud as Ghana Faces Potential Travel Restrictions

The United States Embassy in Accra has cautioned Ghanaian visa applicants against using unauthorized intermediaries, following reports that Ghana may face new travel restrictions for failing to meet updated U.S. immigration standards.

The warning comes as a leaked State Department memo identifies Ghana among 36 countries under review for potential visa sanctions.

“Applications must be submitted directly through our official website without third-party assistance,” the Embassy stated in a social media post. Officials emphasized that no agent can guarantee visa approval, labeling such promises as fraudulent. The notice warned that false documentation or misrepresentation could result in permanent bans from entering the United States.

The advisory follows a Washington Post report detailing a memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio that gives Ghana and other listed nations 60 days to improve compliance with U.S. immigration verification protocols. While the Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to processing legitimate applications for study, business and tourism, it stressed strict enforcement of immigration laws.

This development occurs amid heightened U.S. immigration scrutiny under the current administration. The Embassy’s statement serves both as a deterrent against visa fraud and a reminder of the consequences for violations, including unauthorized employment or overstaying visas.

Ghanaian applicants are urged to complete the process through official channels as U.S. authorities tighten oversight of global immigration patterns. The Embassy maintains that transparent, lawful applications will continue to be processed despite the potential policy changes.