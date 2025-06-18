National Service Authority Withholds PIN Codes for 22 Unaccredited Institutions

The National Service Authority (NSA) has declined to issue PIN codes to graduates of 22 tertiary institutions whose accreditation status remains unverified.

This decision affects 3,597 prospective national service personnel for the 2025/2026 service year, as the institutions in question either have expired accreditation or lack recognition from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

In an official statement, the NSA confirmed the release of PIN codes for 132,393 graduates from 100 accredited institutions while outlining strict measures for non-compliant schools. “Graduates from these 22 institutions cannot be mobilized until we receive verifiable evidence of their regularized accreditation status,” the Authority stated. Among affected institutions are Ghana Baptist University College, Radford University College, and the School of Hygiene at Korle-Bu.

The NSA has given the unaccredited institutions a 30-day ultimatum to regularize their status with GTEC or risk permanent exclusion from the national service scheme. All accreditation data referenced in the announcement has been independently verified by GTEC, whose standards now dictate NSA’s mobilization criteria.

This enforcement action underscores growing regulatory scrutiny of Ghana’s tertiary education sector. Prospective service personnel from affected institutions must await resolution of their schools’ accreditation issues before receiving deployment placements, potentially delaying their mandatory national service participation.