Six Ghanaian Hajj Pilgrims with Pre-Existing Conditions Die in Mecca

The National Hajj Task Force has confirmed that six Ghanaian pilgrims from the official delegation passed away during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, all reportedly due to pre-existing health conditions.

An additional seventh Ghanaian national traveling independently on a tourist visa also died, according to Task Force Chairman Alhaji Collins Dauda.

In a media briefing, Dauda explained that the deceased—five women and two men—were elderly pilgrims with known medical issues. “While we deeply regret these losses, we accept it as Allah’s will,” he stated, noting that all were buried in Saudi Arabia according to Islamic traditions. The Task Force has notified families and plans memorial observances when the main contingent returns later this month.

The deaths occurred amid extreme heat in Mecca, where temperatures regularly exceeded 40°C during this year’s pilgrimage period. Ghana’s Hajj Board continues to coordinate with Saudi authorities while providing support to bereaved families.