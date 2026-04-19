Twi version of Rev. Osei Kofi’s audiobook to be released soon

By: Bernard Nyankomago Kwasi

Plans are far advanced to release a twi version of audiobook for legendary Revered Sir Osei Kofi, former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko hero.

Revealing this on Peace FM’s Power Sports on Saturday, April 18, 2026, hard working son Emmanuel Osei who conceived this great and historic idea said it would help most Ghanaians to know and have their fair share of his father’s unprecedented achievements as a former footballer.

“First of all, my father, Osei Kofi, is a Ghanaian so if we are doing anything in his honour, I think it should be of great benefit to soccer loving Ghanaians”

“Ghana, as we know, is predominantly an Akan speaking country so we have to consider a way that will give everyone the chance to also listen to what Osei Kofi has chalked in life apart from reading his published book” he emphasized.

A great historic book tittle Ghana’s Dribbling Wizard – Osei Kofi was launched recently in adoration and praises of the ex-Kotoko and Black Stars kingpin.

The book launch, which was graced by many dignitaries from football, political and religious organisations delved deep into Osei Kofi’s blessed life as a footballer.

Reverend Osei Kofi, the three times Olympiad, played a key role when the Black Stars of Ghana emerged winners back-to-back in 1963 and 1965 Africa Cup of Nations.

His tremendous contribution to Kotoko’s domestic and continental feat, especially in 1971 against TP Mazember was captured in the famous book.

In a way to promote and access this rich story of Osei Kofi’s through a modern medium globally, an english audiobooks and ebooks is currently under production in addition to the twi version, the first of it kind in Ghana.

According to Emmanuel Osei, the audio production is under the auspices of AkooBooks founded by Ama Dadson. It is a Ghanaian digital platform that brings African stories to electronic form.

“It will feel great to have this audiobooks in english and twi as well. We are living in a modern era where can sit in the comfort of his or her room and have access to everything through his mobile phone” UK based Emmanuel Osei noted.

He concluded the audiobooks will be for public consumption sooner than later as adequate preparations have gone into it.