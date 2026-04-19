Nungua Launches 2026 Kplejoo Homowo Festival With Call For Peace, Unity And Development

“Building a Stronger Nungua Through Traditions, Unity and Development” — Theme resonates as chiefs outline 22-event calendar

The ancient township of Nungua came alive yesterday as traditional rulers, elders, and community members gathered at the Nungua Obenestoshishi for the official launch of the 2026 Nungua Kplejoo Homowo Festival, setting the stage for what promises to be a historic three-month celebration of Ga-Dangbe heritage.

Chosen under the theme “Building a Stronger Nungua Through Traditions, Unity and Development,” this year’s festival is scheduled to run from April 5 to July 12, 2026, featuring a rich tapestry of customary rites that trace the ancestral journey of the Ga-Dangbe people from ancient Benin to their present settlements.

PEACE AS PREREQUISITE FOR PROGRESS

In a passionate address that set the tone for the launch, King Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III, Paramount Chief of Nungua and President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, made a fervent appeal for peace and unity before, during, and after the festivities.

“Where there is no peace, there is no development,” the revered chief declared, drawing nods of agreement from the assembled crowd. “So let us together guard the peaceful environment we have.”

King Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III urged members of the Nungua community to settle all individual differences before the festival commences, warning that unresolved disputes could mar the celebratory spirit.

“As the president of the Greater Accra Region House of Chiefs, I need your support in order to run a tenure worthy of emulating by my successors in the near future,” he said, appealing for collective responsibility.

The Paramount Chief expressed optimism that the 2026 Kplejoo Homowo Festival would be celebrated in grand style as never before, while extending an open invitation to all community members.

“My doors are always opened. Come, let us jaw-jaw together,” he added, quoting Winston Churchill’s famous maxim on dialogue.

Emphasising Nungua’s pioneering role in Ga-Dangbe traditional festivities, King Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III noted: “As pace-setters — thus the first Ga-Dangme town to celebrate and commence the Homowo Festival — let us organise and celebrate the festival with all the peace and beauty it deserves, in order for the other Ga-Dangme communities to emulate.”

SPIRITUAL BLESSINGS FROM GBORBU WULOMO

The Gborbu Wulomo Shitse, Overlord of the Ga-Dangme State, Wor-Lumor Konor Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru, offered solemn prayers to the Almighty God and the ancestors, asking for blessings, long life, and divine protection over the festival and the entire community.

The revered spiritual leader endorsed the festival theme, stating that “unity is a prerequisite for development, hence the theme chosen for the festival is within context.”

He expressed profound gratitude to the Chief of Nungua, other chiefs, elders, and all stakeholders for their unwavering support in sustaining the cherished tradition.

PRESERVING HERITAGE, DRIVING PROGRESS

Tetse Nii Bortey Kofi Feankwa II, Chairman of the Festival Planning Committee, delivered remarks that traced the deeper meaning of the Kplejoo Homowo celebration.

“This cherished festival stands as a powerful symbol of our identity as a people,” he said. “It reminds us of our ancestral journey, our resilience in times of hardship, and the enduring spirit that binds us together as the people of Nungua.”

He emphasised that the Kplejoo Homowo Festival is more than a celebration: “It is an affirmation of who we are, where we come from, and the legacies we must preserve for generations yet unborn.”

Outlining the committee’s guiding vision, Tetse Nii Bortey Kofi Feankwa II stated: “This year’s celebration is guided by the theme: preserving our heritage, strengthening unity, and driving progress. As we honour our traditions, we are equally called upon to embrace unity and work collectively towards the development of our community.”

“The strength of Nungua lies not only in its rich culture but also in the shared commitment of its people to build a brighter and more prosperous future,” he added.

The committee chairman extended gratitude to the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse, the Nungua Mantse, Nungua Manklalo, Nungua Akwasongtsee, Nungua Dzaasetse, revered elders, traditional office holders, and all stakeholders “whose guidance and support continue to sustain this noble tradition.”

He also commended the dedication of committee members and volunteers “who have worked tirelessly to bring this year’s festival to life.”

“As we celebrate, I encourage everyone to do so with dignity, respect, and a renewed sense of unity,” Tetse Nii Bortey Kofi Feankwa II urged. “Let us use this occasion to strengthen our bonds, promote peace, and project the true culture and pride of Nungua to the entire world.”

COMPREHENSIVE FESTIVAL CALENDAR UNVEILED

The launch also unveiled the full schedule of customary activities for the 2026 Kplejoo Homowo Festival, beginning with the Dantu (Lante Dzan We) Tɛ Kɔmɔ on Sunday, April 5, and concluding with the Final Gborbu Kple on Sunday, July 12.

Key rites include the three sacred fillings of the Dudɔ Mli (traditional pot with holy water) on April 19, April 26, and May 10; the purification of the town (Maŋ Dwaramɔ Kusum) on May 17; and the Abele Womɔ Kɛ Shwámɔ Kusum on May 24, during which the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse sends elders from Nungua to Oyibi to bring the sacred corn by foot.

The festival also features the Nshor Bulemɔ (sea purification) from June 23 to 25 at Nungua Nshornaa, aimed at ensuring a bumper harvest of fish for traditional meals, and the Gbɛ Shimɔ Kusum on June 7, which paves the way for the eating of corn foods after several weeks of corn fasting.

BAN ON DRUMMING AND FUNERAL ACTIVITIES

In keeping with tradition, the launch announced that funeral and burial activities are banned effectively from May 17 to August 30, 2026.

Additionally, a ban on drumming and noise-making will take effect from June 29, 2026, affecting the Nungua Township, Cold Store, Brigade Estates, Addogono, Okpoi Gono, Buade, Baatsonaa Spintex Road, Kotobaabi, Community 18 and beyond, Sakumono, Lashibi, Klagon, Adjei Kojo, Kanewu, Santoe, Borteman, Katamanso, Oyibi, and other villages beyond.

The ban will be lifted by Nuumo Gborbu Wulomo Shitse on Monday, July 6, at 6:00 pm, paving the way for street carnivals and merry-making.

HISTORICAL MIGRATION DANCE AND NEW YEAR OBSERVANCE

A highlight of the festival will be the Obene Shimɔ (Shia Baa) on Saturday, July 4, from 6:00 pm to the next morning — a traditional dance performed to mark the historical migration of the Ga-Dangbe people from Benin City (formerly “Bene”) to their present settlements by foot.

Monday, July 6, marks the Ŋɔɔ Wala Gbi and Dáá Numɔ Ju — the first day of the Krowor calendar year (New Year), featuring exchange of greetings, reconciliation, showering of blessings, and merry-making.

The festival will conclude with the Final Gborbu Kple on Sunday, July 12, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

LOOKING AHEAD

With a packed calendar of 22 distinct customary events spanning over three months, the 2026 Nungua Kplejoo Homowo Festival is poised to be one of the most elaborate in recent memory.

As Tetse Nii Bortey Kofi Feankwa II aptly put it: “May this year’s Kplejoo Festival be memorable, impactful, and filled with joy for all.”

By Kingsley Asiedu