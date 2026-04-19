Charlize Theron Breaks Silence on Father’s Death in Fullest Account Yet

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron has delivered her most candid account to date of the night her mother fatally shot her father in self-defence in South Africa in 1991, saying she is no longer defined by the trauma.

In an interview with The New York Times Magazine published on April 18, 2026, Theron, now 50, offered new details about the incident that she had never previously shared publicly, including specific moments from the hours leading up to the confrontation.

Theron explained that the conflict began over something small: she had rushed inside her uncle’s house to use the bathroom without stopping to greet her father, and he interpreted the moment as deliberate disrespect. The situation escalated through the night as her father, Charles Theron, became increasingly aggressive.

She described how her father forced his way into the family home by shooting through a metal door, and how she and her mother, Gerda, attempted to block a bedroom door as the confrontation intensified. Her father fired through the door, but neither of them was struck. Gerda Theron then shot her husband to protect herself and her daughter. No charges were ever brought against her, the incident having been ruled self-defence.

Speaking on why she chose to revisit the events now, Theron said she hopes her openness helps others in similar situations feel less alone: “I never knew about a story like that. When this happened to us, I thought we were the only people.”

Theron has spoken about the shooting on previous occasions, including in a 2017 radio interview and a 2019 public appearance, but she said in earlier interviews that she spent years concealing the truth, telling classmates her father had died in a car accident. She also described seeking therapy in her late twenties and early thirties to work through the deeper effects of growing up with an alcoholic parent.

The actress has consistently linked her willingness to speak openly about the experience to advocacy around domestic and family violence, framing it as a matter of public awareness rather than personal exposure.