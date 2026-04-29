TTAG Presses Education Ministry for Action After Presidential Referral

The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) has urged the Ministry of Education to move beyond administrative formalities and deliver concrete outcomes following confirmation that its petition on teacher recruitment delays has been referred to the ministry by the Office of the President.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 28, 2026, TTAG acknowledged a presidential communication dated April 21, informing the association that its concerns had been forwarded to the Education Ministry for attention.

While welcoming the referral as a step forward, the association made clear that acknowledgment alone was insufficient. TTAG said thousands of trained teachers across the country remain unemployed, with prolonged posting delays imposing serious hardship on affected graduates.

The association disclosed that it has exhausted available engagement channels and is preparing for direct high-level discussions with both the President and the Minister for Education. It said those engagements will be focused on securing firm timelines and concrete steps toward resolving the recruitment backlog.

TTAG cautioned that the patience of teacher trainees is running out and signalled readiness to escalate action if meaningful progress does not materialise. The association earlier staged a nationwide demonstration on April 24, 2026, criticising the government’s recruitment of 7,000 teachers as inadequate to clear a backlog spanning the 2022, 2023 and 2024 cohorts, out of more than 45,000 trained teachers still awaiting posting.