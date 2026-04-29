Police Hospital Accra Closes Key Units for Fumigation This Weekend

The Ghana Police Hospital in Accra will shut down several of its major units from Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3, 2026, for a fumigation and maintenance exercise aimed at improving safety and hygiene at the facility.

The affected units are the Eye Clinic, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Specialists’ Consulting Rooms, Maternity and Labour Ward, Female Ward, Male Ward and the Theatre.

According to a statement signed by the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Police Chief Inspector Faustina Afia Nunekpeku, the closure is necessary to allow the exercise to be conducted effectively across the listed departments.

To prepare the units ahead of the fumigation, management has directed that no new admissions be accepted into the affected wards from Wednesday, April 30, 2026. The directive is intended to gradually decongest the units before work begins on Friday.

Members of the public with scheduled appointments or medical needs during the three-day period are advised to seek care at alternative healthcare facilities until the hospital resumes full operations.