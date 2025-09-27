Traditional Ruler Calls for Intervention Over Planned ‘Marathon Sex’ Event

A prominent traditional ruler in Ogun State has urged Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to arrest controversial content creator Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, over her planned attempt to break what she claimed would be a world record for intimate encounters.

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, wrote to the Lagos State governor on Thursday expressing deep concern about the social media personality’s announced plan to engage with 100 men within a 24-hour period.

In his strongly-worded letter, the monarch described the proposed event as “disgraceful” and warned it could result in serious harm to the participant. “Can she even survive such an act?” he questioned, expressing fears about potential legal consequences if the event proceeds as planned.

The controversy began earlier this week when Mandy Kiss announced her intention to attempt what she believed would be a Guinness World Record (GWR). She stated that the attempt would be held in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on October 30, though she later indicated the event might proceed on September 30.

However, Guinness World Records quickly rejected the proposal, stating they “do not track sex-a-thons” and do not monitor such categories of records. Despite this official rejection, the content creator has insisted she will proceed with her plans, stating she doesn’t need GWR validation.

Oba Akinyemi expressed particular concern about the impact on Nigeria’s reputation, noting that both Lagos State and the country are home to distinguished leaders including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu. He argued that allowing such an event would damage the state’s carefully built reputation.

The traditional ruler’s letter went beyond calling for arrest, recommending that Mandy Kiss undergo drug testing through the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). He suggested her behavior indicates possible substance influence and called for psychiatric evaluation.

“From my assessment, I do not think the lady in question knows the implication of what she is venturing into,” the monarch wrote, describing her conduct as that of someone who appears “mentally unstable.”

The case has highlighted broader concerns about social media content regulation in Nigeria. Oba Akinyemi argued that the federal government should consider implementing stricter controls over youth behavior on digital platforms, similar to regulations in other countries.

The royal father recommended that Mandy Kiss be taken into custody and handed over to her family in Ogun State for rehabilitation under the supervision of Governor Dapo Abiodun. He believes such intervention would help restore what he termed her “mental stability” and prevent further public embarrassment.

The controversy has generated significant discussion across Nigerian social media platforms, with many users expressing mixed reactions to both the proposed event and the monarch’s intervention. Some support the traditional ruler’s stance on moral grounds, while others question the appropriateness of involving government authorities in what they view as personal choices.

Legal experts note that while the proposed activity might not violate specific laws if conducted privately among consenting adults, public promotion of such events could potentially fall under various public decency statutes. The involvement of multiple participants also raises questions about public health regulations and safety considerations.

Neither the Lagos State Government nor Governor Sanwo-Olu’s office has publicly responded to the monarch’s letter. The content creator has also not directly addressed the calls for her arrest, though she has remained active on social media platforms defending her right to proceed with her plans.

The incident reflects ongoing tensions in Nigeria between traditional values and modern social media culture, particularly regarding content creation and the pursuit of online fame through controversial means. Traditional authorities across the country have increasingly voiced concerns about digital platforms’ influence on youth behavior and moral standards.

As the proposed event date approaches, attention remains focused on whether authorities will take action and how the situation will be resolved between competing claims of personal freedom and community moral standards.