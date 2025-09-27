Hamas Official Calls October 7 Attack ‘Golden Moment’ Despite Gaza Casualties

A senior Hamas official has defended carrying out the deadly October 7 attacks on Israel, telling CNN that it created a “golden moment” for the Palestinian cause despite the tens of thousands of deaths in Gaza that followed.

Ghazi Hamad, a key Hamas negotiator and member of the militant group’s political bureau, made the controversial statements during a wide-ranging interview with CNN this week in Doha. The interview revealed Hamad’s unapologetic stance about the consequences for Palestinian civilians who have borne the brunt of Israel’s retaliatory offensive.

Speaking from the Qatari capital, Hamad highlighted growing international criticism of Israel’s military response and recent diplomatic recognition of Palestinian statehood by several countries. “You know what is the benefit of October 7th now? If you look to the [United Nations] General Assembly yesterday, when about 194 people opened their eyes and looked to the atrocity, to brutality of Israel and all of them, they condemned Israel. We waited for this moment for 77 years,” Hamad said.

The Hamas official described the international response as transformative for the Palestinian movement. “I think this is a golden moment for the world to change the history,” he added, emphasizing what he sees as unprecedented global awareness of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Hamas militants killed approximately 1,200 people in Israel and took over 250 hostages during the October 7, 2023, attack. The ensuing Israeli military response has resulted in more than 41,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza’s health ministry, with the majority being women and children. These figures have led to international claims that Israel’s response has been disproportionate.

When CNN pressed Hamad on whether Hamas shares responsibility for the massive civilian casualties in Gaza, he refused to accept culpability. “I know the price [is] so high, but I’m asking again, what is the option?” he responded, deflecting questions about whether the attacks justified the resulting loss of life.

During the interview, CNN showed Hamad footage of Gaza residents criticizing Hamas and urging the group to relinquish power. However, Hamad refused to watch the footage and insisted that any discontent was caused by Israeli aggression rather than Hamas policies. The organization has historically responded harshly to internal criticism, with reports of a 22-year-old Palestinian man allegedly tortured and killed in April after publicly criticizing the group.

Regarding the remaining hostages, Hamad denied Israeli accusations that Hamas uses captives as human shields. He claimed all hostages are treated according to “Islamic principles,” though Hamas’s military wing has previously indicated that remaining hostages are distributed throughout Gaza City neighborhoods.

When questioned about allegations of sexual abuse against freed hostages, Hamad insisted there was no evidence to support such claims. “There is no one proof to prove that we use these things against people,” he stated.

The Hamas official also addressed recent Israeli operations, blaming both the United States and Israel for disrupting ceasefire negotiations. He described the current negotiation status as “frozen” and questioned America’s role as a mediator.

Hamad remained defiant about the organization’s future, emphasizing their unwillingness to surrender despite international pressure to disarm. “We will never surrender. We will never surrender,” he declared, describing Hamas’s armed wing as a “legitimate and legal weapon” used against what he termed occupation.

The interview comes as international efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage release deal remain stalled. Various diplomatic initiatives have failed to achieve breakthrough progress, with both sides maintaining hardline positions on key issues including hostage releases and long-term security arrangements.

The conflict has significantly impacted regional stability and international relations, with countries worldwide taking positions that reflect broader geopolitical alignments. Several nations have recently recognized Palestinian statehood, while others have strengthened support for Israel’s right to self-defense.

Human rights organizations continue documenting casualties and alleged violations by both sides, while international legal bodies examine potential war crimes charges. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains severe, with limited aid access and widespread infrastructure destruction affecting basic services for the civilian population.

This latest interview demonstrates how far Hamas leadership remains from accepting responsibility for civilian casualties while maintaining their justification for the October 7 attacks that triggered the current war.