Goldberg Calls for 25th Amendment After Trump’s UN Address

Television host Whoopi Goldberg has ignited fierce debate after suggesting President Donald Trump should be removed from office through the 25th Amendment following his controversial United Nations General Assembly speech earlier this week.

The co-host of “The View” made her comments on Wednesday, describing Trump’s September 23 address to world leaders as “rambling” and “unhelpful.” Speaking on the ABC daytime talk show, Goldberg questioned whether Trump remains fit for presidential duties.

“This was not presidential and this was not helpful,” Goldberg declared during the broadcast. “Well, they questioned Biden’s competence. If Biden had acted like this I would have said, ‘Yeah take him.'”

The veteran actress and television personality specifically referenced the 25th Amendment – the constitutional provision that allows for a president’s removal if deemed unable to fulfill the duties of office. Co-host Sunny Hostin helped clarify which amendment Goldberg was referencing, explaining it addresses situations when a president becomes incapacitated or otherwise unable to perform their responsibilities.

Goldberg’s remarks came after Trump’s speech at the 80th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, which was marked by several technical difficulties and unconventional moments. The president encountered a malfunctioning escalator, broken teleprompter, and sound system issues during his visit to UN headquarters in New York.

During his address, Trump told the assembly that the teleprompter wasn’t working, saying whoever was operating it was “in big trouble,” and later mocked the UN for having a “bad escalator.” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric later explained that the escalator stopped due to “a built-in safety mechanism” that prevents objects from being caught in the gearing.

The speech itself focused on sovereignty and criticism of globalism, with Trump taking aim at various international policies and organizations. However, it was his handling of the technical mishaps that drew particular attention from critics.

Goldberg’s comments have generated significant backlash on social media platforms. Critics questioned why she remained silent during what they called “the dementia years of 2021-2025,” referring to concerns previously raised about President Biden’s cognitive abilities before Trump returned to office in January.

“Why do we care what she has to say? Clearly she doesn’t understand what the 25th Amendment is. It’s not about disagreeing with the other party,” one social media user wrote in response to Goldberg’s statements.

The 25th Amendment has been invoked only once in American history for its intended purpose, when President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974. The amendment requires either the vice president and a majority of cabinet members, or the vice president and a majority of Congress, to determine that a president is unable to discharge their duties.

Political analysts note that Goldberg’s suggestion reflects broader tensions between Trump’s supporters and critics regarding his leadership style and public conduct. The president has faced similar calls for removal throughout his political career, though none have resulted in successful action under the amendment.

This isn’t the first time “The View” has generated controversy over political commentary. The daytime talk show frequently addresses current events and has become known for heated discussions about political figures from both parties.

Trump’s UN speech marked his return to the international stage after taking office for his second non-consecutive term in January. His administration has emphasized “America First” policies and skepticism toward multilateral organizations, themes that were evident in his UN address despite the technical disruptions.

The White House has not responded to Goldberg’s comments, though the administration has launched an investigation into what Trump called “three sinister events” that disrupted his speech – the escalator malfunction, teleprompter failure, and sound system issues.