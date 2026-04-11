Traders Honour BoG Governor for Taming Inflation and Cedi

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) has honoured Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama with a Policy Impact Award, recognising his leadership in steering monetary policy at a time of significant economic pressure on businesses and households.

The award was presented during GUTA’s inauguration of new executives and annual awards night held in Accra, with the association citing the Governor’s role in bringing inflation under control and stabilising the cedi as the basis for the recognition.

The honour was received on Dr Asiama’s behalf by Bernard Otabil, Director of Communications at the Bank of Ghana, and Aimee Quashie, Secretary of the Bank.

The acknowledgement from the trading community reflects the tangible impact that recent monetary policy decisions have had at the market level. Ghana’s inflation fell from 23.8 percent at the close of 2024 to 3.2 percent by early 2026, one of the sharpest disinflation trajectories in the country’s recent history. The cedi, which endured prolonged volatility in prior years, appreciated by more than 40 percent over the period, easing import costs and margin pressures for traders who depend heavily on stable exchange rates to price goods.

For GUTA, an organisation whose membership is acutely sensitive to currency swings and price instability, the recognition signals a degree of business confidence in the central bank’s direction that was largely absent during the height of the country’s economic difficulties.

Traders across Ghana’s markets remain watchful, with expectations that the BoG will maintain a cautious policy stance to consolidate the gains already achieved. The Bank has framed 2026 as a year of consolidation and discipline, with its focus shifting from active stabilisation toward durable, inclusive growth.