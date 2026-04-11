Climate Courts Are Now Reshaping How Africa Finances Energy

A wave of climate litigation is doing something that years of policy debate could not: directly altering the flow of capital into African energy projects, shifting the continent’s engagement with global legal frameworks from passive compliance to active contestation.

The trend extends well beyond any single court filing. Advisory proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) are establishing due diligence benchmarks that now reach into boardrooms as much as courtrooms, requiring governments and companies to demonstrate that they have assessed and managed long-term climate risks before projects proceed.

For Africa, the pressure is particularly acute given the mismatch between the continent’s contributions to the problem and the legal obligations being imposed upon it. Africa accounts for less than four percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet finds itself navigating governance standards shaped largely by jurisdictions with far greater historical responsibility for atmospheric carbon.

The consequences for investment are already concrete. Banks and insurers are applying climate litigation risk as a factor in credit and underwriting decisions, not just as a reputational concern but as a financial liability. Standard Chartered’s decision to withdraw from financing the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) is the most cited example of a commercially viable project being turned away at the point of capital, with litigation risk cited alongside climate policy concerns. Across the continent, commercially viable upstream discoveries are failing to reach final investment decisions, while refinery expansions and gas-to-power projects are stalled despite documented domestic energy demand.

South African courts have added a domestic dimension to this pressure, invalidating energy project approvals where environmental assessments were found inadequate. The rulings signal that climate litigation is no longer an exclusively external risk. It is entering national legal systems and administrative processes, raising the standard of due diligence required before any project can proceed with confidence.

African institutions are responding on two tracks. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has applied to participate as a friend of the court in the advisory proceeding before the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR), initiated by the Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU) to define African states’ climate obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. The Chamber argues that the voices of African industries and governments must be part of proceedings that could define the continent’s legal relationship with its own energy resources for a generation. Separately, African-led financing alternatives are being constructed to fill the space left by retreating international lenders, including efforts to develop regional energy banks capable of supporting upstream, midstream and gas-to-power projects that global capital has abandoned.

There is also a leveraging dimension to this legal shift. African governments are using the language of climate liability to strengthen their negotiating position on climate finance, debt restructuring, and technology transfer. By framing climate harm as a legal obligation rather than a political ask, policymakers are finding that international counterparts respond differently to demands they once treated as discretionary.

“If Africa leaves its energy future to outside courts, we risk seeing policies designed for other continents applied here,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “Climate litigation is not just a regulatory challenge it affects financing for our oil and gas sector.”

The deeper question the current period poses is whether Africa can move from a reactive posture to one where it actively shapes the legal standards being applied to it. Across global and regional courts, in capital markets, and in the design of new financing institutions, that answer is being worked out in real time.