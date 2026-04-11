High Demand Drives Expansion of One Million Coders Programme Nationwide

The One Million Coders Programme (OMCP), a flagship digital skills initiative by government, is set for nationwide expansion following overwhelming public interest during its pilot phase.

Launched nearly a year ago by President John Dramani Mahama at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, the programme initially targeted 500 trainees across four centres in Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, and Tamale.

However, within just 48 hours of opening applications, nearly 94,000 people applied, prompting authorities to expand the pilot phase to accommodate about 1,000 participants.

Building on this strong demand, the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has outlined plans for a broader national rollout aimed at increasing access to digital training opportunities for young people across the country.

As part of this expansion, the Ministry has recruited 130 constituency-level coordinators to oversee operations at various centres and provide technical support to trainees. There are also plans to extend the programme to all constituencies nationwide.

Furthermore, the application portal is expected to reopen soon. Previous applicants will be able to continue their registration, while new applicants will undergo a simplified verification process linked to the Ghana Card system.

The programme is designed to equip participants with skills in coding, artificial intelligence, and other digital competencies, positioning them to take advantage of global remote work opportunities.

With its expanded scope, the One Million Coders Programme is poised to significantly enhance digital inclusion and create pathways for employment among Ghana’s youth