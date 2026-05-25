Toyota Ghana Launches New RAV4 Hybrid SUV

Toyota Ghana launched the new RAV4 Hybrid on Friday at its Toyota Motorway branch, presenting a self charging Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) built to cut fuel costs and emissions for motorists.

The launch forms part of Toyota’s wider push to expand hybrid adoption in Ghana, where the automotive industry is steadily moving toward cleaner and more energy efficient technologies. Toyota Tsusho Manufacturing Ghana Company Limited (TTMG) presented the upgraded model as a fit for local roads and driving conditions.

The new RAV4 Hybrid runs on a self charging system that pairs a petrol engine with an electric motor. It needs no external charging because it generates and stores power through ordinary driving and through regenerative braking, which captures energy that would otherwise disappear during deceleration. The company says the setup cuts fuel use, lowers running costs and smooths performance in heavy city traffic.

Managing Director of Toyota Ghana Takeshi Watanabe said the RAV4 ranks among the brand’s most successful models, with more than 15 million units sold worldwide. He linked that record to strong buyer trust and expected Ghana to follow the trend. “Ghana is absolutely no exception,” he said.

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Watanabe added that Toyota sold roughly 4.4 million hybrid vehicles globally in 2025, a figure he tied to rising attention on fuel savings and environmental concerns.

Head of Sales Operations Andrew Lante described the vehicle as a practical option built for Ghana’s rough, dusty and uneven terrain, suiting both city commuters and travellers covering long distances. Lante also confirmed buyer benefits, including a 20,000 kilometre free service package, a warranty lasting five years and access to the MyToyota Connect platform, which offers real time tracking, diagnostics and direct support.

Toyota Ghana expects the model to strengthen its standing in a competitive market as fuel prices climb and demand grows for durable, efficient vehicles.