Bitcoin Holds US$77K Amid Capital Flight From Bonds

Global cryptocurrency markets held above $2.57 trillion on Monday as investors pulled capital from stressed bond and equity markets and directed fresh buying into Bitcoin and major altcoins over the past trading session.

Bitcoin consolidated near $77,000, commanding roughly 60 percent of total market value, according to CoinMarketCap data. Exchange trading volume reached $74.74 billion over 24 hours, indicating genuine buyer participation rather than a move inflated by low liquidity.

The advance extended a pattern that built through the back half of May, when traditional markets wobbled around persistent interest rate uncertainty and uneven macroeconomic data. Analysts described the rotation as consistent with historical risk-off behavior, where capital exits underperforming assets and concentrates in more liquid alternatives.

Buying extended beyond the top token. Ethereum pushed above earlier resistance levels, while Solana ranked among the stronger performers as traders searched for value across the broader market. The spread of activity into altcoins reinforced the view that participation reached beyond a Bitcoin-only squeeze.

Institutional context gave the move additional weight. Ark Invest, in a recent research report, projected Bitcoin’s market capitalization could rise to $16 trillion by 2030, driven by growing allocations through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate treasury positions. The firm noted that U.S. ETFs and public companies already held about 12 percent of total Bitcoin supply at the close of last year, up from nine percent the year before.

“Bitcoin is maturing as the leader of a new institutional asset class,” the report stated.

Analysts nonetheless urged caution. A single session rarely confirms a sustained trend. They identified continued high volume, steady exchange inflows, and persistent altcoin participation as the conditions needed before declaring the advance structurally durable.