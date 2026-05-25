AI Monitoring Tool Triggers Met Police Investigations

London’s Metropolitan Police has placed scores of officers under investigation after a Palantir built artificial intelligence (AI) tool scanned staff data and flagged hundreds of suspected misconduct cases in recent weeks.

The force introduced the system to strengthen internal standards, drawing on records such as device data, expenses, sickness, building access and public complaints to spot patterns that might point to wrongdoing. The contract cost nearly £500,000.

Roughly 100 officers now face gross misconduct inquiries. Two have been arrested and several suspended, while hundreds more received prevention notices over alleged abuse of duty rosters. Reported allegations across the operation range from fraud to abuse of position, though the force says some flags remain uncorroborated.

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents more than 30,000 officers, has pushed back hard on the surveillance. Its general secretary warned that staff should not be “treated with this level of suspicion by their Big Brother bosses.”

Civil liberties concerns also surround the supplier. Palantir Technologies works with several governments and militaries, and London’s mayor recently blocked a separate, far larger Palantir policing deal over procurement concerns.