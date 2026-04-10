TotalEnergies and GCB Power GSE to Third Straight Gain After Easter Break

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) extended its post-Easter recovery on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) closing at 13,126.11 points after adding 44.92 points, marking a third consecutive session of gains as investor interest returned to banking and energy stocks.

Market capitalisation rose to GH¢244.95 billion from GH¢244.37 billion on Tuesday, according to GSE trading data for the 7,186th session on the exchange.

Trading activity picked up from the prior day, with 2.53 million shares valued at GH¢19.07 million exchanging hands, compared with 2.22 million shares worth GH¢10.18 million recorded on April 7. The rise in traded value outpacing volume growth pointed to sustained activity in higher-priced equities.

TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana (TOTAL) was among the standout performers, surging GH¢0.90 to close at GH¢38.10, while GCB Bank (GCB) continued to attract buying interest following its strong Easter Monday session. The counters contributed significantly to the day’s upward momentum.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) moved in the opposite direction, slipping 18.85 points to 7,912.63, reflecting mild profit-taking in financial sector equities even as the broader market held firm.

Despite three consecutive days of gains, the market remains well below the record highs reached during March’s exceptional rally. The GSE-CI peaked at 15,908.77 on March 18, 2026, when market capitalisation briefly crossed GH¢300 billion. The index has since corrected by approximately 17 percent from that peak, though the year-to-date return remains robust at 49.67 percent. The Financial Stocks Index has gained over 70 percent since January 1, 2026.

Early April trading reflects a period of measured stabilisation. While the pace of gains has slowed sharply from the March surge, rising turnover values indicate continued investor engagement rather than a broad withdrawal from the market.