Ghana’s Quaye Divorce Ruling Forces a Reckoning on Marital Property Law

A high-profile divorce case has done more than dissolve a marriage. It has reopened one of the most contested questions in Ghanaian family law: when a marriage ends, what does a wife actually deserve?

The ruling delivered on January 20, 2026 by Justice Kofi Dorgu, sitting as an additional High Court judge, awarded Joana Quaye a GH¢300,000 lump sum, a one-third share of the couple’s Dansoman home, two vehicles, and GH¢5,000 monthly for their three children. Her original claim was GH¢50 million. She had been married to businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye for 16 years and describes herself as a co-founder and original shareholder of Bills Micro Credit Limited, the company at the core of his wealth. On April 1, 2026, she filed an appeal, led by former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, asking the Court of Appeal to set aside the ruling entirely.

But it is not only the figure that has generated debate. It is the reasoning behind it.

A Remark That Changed the Conversation

Beyond the financial award, Justice Dorgu observed that Joana Quaye is “physically very much attractive and capable of remarrying anytime she felt like.” He also stated that the reduced award was intended partly to discourage divorces motivated by expectations of large financial gains.

The remark ignited immediate criticism. Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, a lawyer, gender advocate, and Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), publicly questioned what a woman’s physical appearance has to do with her legal entitlement upon the dissolution of a marriage. The reaction was swift and largely disapproving, though some argued the court was simply assessing her overall future prospects.

The legal problem with the remark is not merely one of taste. The Supreme Court addressed this directly in Anyetei v Anyetei, where Pwamang JSC held that relief in divorce proceedings must be grounded in matrimonial contributions, conduct during the marriage, and the reasons for its breakdown. The use of personal opinions about a wife’s physical appearance was described in that judgment as “unfortunate.” Justice Dorgu’s comment, viewed against that precedent, sits on difficult legal ground.

How the Law Got Here

Ghana’s courts have not always approached marital property this way. The 1959 case of Quartey v Martey reflected the customary law position of its era: property acquired during marriage, even with a wife’s support, belonged to the husband. Her contributions were treated as part of her domestic duty.

That position shifted gradually. In Yeboah v Yeboah, courts began recognising non-financial contributions such as supervising construction as grounds for awarding female spouses a meaningful share of marital property. The shift gained its clearest expression in Gladys Mensah v Stephen Mensah, where the Supreme Court embraced the principle that equality is equity, holding that a wife’s domestic role alone could justify an equal division of marital assets.

For years, that principle held.

Then came Owusu Sarpong v Owusu Sarpong, in which the Supreme Court, through Ackah Boafo JSC, moved away from automatic equal division toward structured judicial discretion. Spousal entitlement, the court said, must be anchored in joint acquisition and assessed through factors including the duration of the marriage, the source of the property, and both financial and non-financial contributions. Equal shares were no longer the default outcome.

Where the Quaye Ruling Sits

The modest award in the Quaye case could be read as a faithful application of Owusu Sarpong, with the court weighing contributions and concluding the evidence did not support the GH¢50 million claim. Justice Dorgu described that figure as “ridiculous and without any basis,” and stated plainly that “marriage is not an investment.”

But the additional reasoning introduces a complication. By stating that the reduced award was also meant to discourage divorce petitions motivated by large financial expectations, the court appears to go further than contribution-based equity and into policy territory. It raises the question of whether the court was distributing property or sending a warning.

It also invites a harder question. Does this decision hint at a quiet retreat from the substantive fairness that Ghana’s courts have worked toward over decades? Or is it a legitimate calibration of judicial discretion under current Supreme Court guidance?

What Comes Next

The appeal now before the Court of Appeal carries implications beyond the two parties involved. Joana Quaye’s legal team argues that the trial judge committed a fundamental error of law by failing to recognise that all assets, including business shares and interests, were acquired during the marriage and should be subject to equitable distribution under Ghana’s Constitution and statutes.

If the appellate court agrees, it will have the opportunity to clarify what weight courts should give to a spouse’s role in building a business from the ground up. It will also need to address whether subjective observations about a litigant’s appearance have any place in family court reasoning.

The case is, at its core, about two people. But the principles it raises, about contribution, fairness, judicial discretion, and the limits of commentary from the bench, will shape how Ghana’s courts handle marital property for years to come.