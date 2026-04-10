Mahama Orders Fuel Tax Cuts and 100 Metro Buses After Emergency Cabinet Session

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the immediate suspension of selected taxes and margins on petroleum products, with the reductions to take effect within the next fuel pricing window, following an emergency Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, April 9, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The decision, announced by Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu, tasks Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Energy Minister John Jinapor to engage petroleum sector stakeholders and implement the relief measures before the next pricing window, expected within a week. The intervention will run for an initial four-week period, after which Cabinet will review the situation based on prevailing market conditions.

Ofosu said the government knows precisely which taxes and margins will be suspended and at what cost to the fiscus, describing the figure only as “significant.” The specific measures will be made public alongside the next pricing window to avoid volatility in the sector.

The emergency session was convened following Mahama’s return from an official engagement in France, where he co-chaired the 2026 One Health Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The President had flagged the meeting as far back as April 4 at the Kwahu Business Forum, signalling that government could not ignore the impact of surging global oil prices on Ghanaian households.

Fuel prices in Ghana have risen sharply since the start of the month. The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) set new minimum pump prices for the April 1 to 15 pricing window, placing petrol at GH¢13.30 per litre, up roughly 15 percent from the previous window, and diesel at GH¢17.10 per litre, a jump of approximately 19 percent. The increases are linked to disruptions to global crude oil supply caused by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, which has severely restricted flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Transport Minister has also been directed to fast-track the deployment of 100 Metro Mass Transit buses onto high-traffic routes. The buses, part of a broader 300-unit fleet acquisition, are to charge lower fares than private operators and provide immediate relief to commuters already absorbing higher transport costs.

Cabinet also reiterated the existing ban on fuel allowances and allocations for ministers and senior government appointees, signalling shared fiscal discipline while ordinary Ghanaians face higher prices at the pump.

The government said the measures are designed to reduce prices without compromising the financial stability of the energy sector, a concern that led Cabinet to withhold the full details of the tax changes ahead of stakeholder engagement. Transport unions, which had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the government earlier this week, are among the key parties to be consulted.

Ghana’s annual inflation fell to 3.2 percent in March 2026, down sharply from 22.4 percent in March 2025. Analysts watching the fuel situation warn that a sustained rise in pump prices risks reversing that progress if transport costs feed through into broader consumer price increases.