TOR Receives One Million Barrels of Bonga Crude

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has taken delivery of approximately one million barrels of Bonga Crude oil in the latest step toward restoring stable domestic refining operations and reducing Ghana’s reliance on imported petroleum products.

The crude cargo arrived aboard the Motor Tanker (MT) Cap Felix. It was purchased from Shell and supplied through TOR’s tolling partner, Fujeirah/Triangle Commodities Trading (TCT), under arrangements designed to sustain the refinery’s processing activities and feed the domestic fuel market as the facility builds operational momentum following years of inactivity.

TOR said the Bonga Crude grade was selected for its low-sulphur characteristics and favourable refining yields. The shipment is expected to produce a range of petroleum products including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), gasoline, diesel, kerosene, aviation turbine kerosene (ATK) and fuel oil. The refinery said those products are intended for both the domestic market and regional supply, reinforcing TOR’s ambition to serve West Africa beyond Ghana’s borders.

The delivery fits within TOR’s broader revitalisation programme, which the refinery restarted in December 2025 after completing a turnaround maintenance programme on its Crude Distillation Unit. The facility had been dormant since 2018 before clearance from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) allowed processing to resume. Since then, management has been integrating a second furnace unit to raise output capacity from 28,000 barrels per stream day toward a target of 45,000 barrels per stream day.

Consistent crude supply is critical to sustaining that momentum. An uninterrupted feedstock pipeline not only keeps processing volumes stable but directly affects the volume and variety of refined products available domestically, with implications for fuel price stability and Ghana’s foreign exchange position. Importing refined petroleum products instead of crude for local processing places greater pressure on dollar reserves, a consideration policymakers have flagged repeatedly as TOR works to regularise operations.

TOR management expressed appreciation to government institutions, regulators, financial partners and other stakeholders, saying their continued support remains central to the refinery’s transformation agenda. The refinery reaffirmed its commitment to operational excellence, environmental responsibility and its long-term goal of establishing itself as a commercially sustainable energy hub for Ghana and the wider West African market.