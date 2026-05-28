Ghana Courts Ethiopian Investors at Addis Ababa Expo

Ghana has made a direct pitch to Ethiopian businesses to enter its economy and use it as a gateway into West Africa’s 400 million-consumer market, positioning the country’s investor framework as one of the most accessible entry points into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) single market.

The appeal came at the Ghana Business and Cultural Expo held at Kuriftu Resort Africa Village in Addis Ababa, where Ms. Afua Tekyi-Mills, Head of Marketing and Communications at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), outlined practical steps Ethiopian companies can take to establish operations in Ghana.

Speaking during a panel discussion on creating an enabling environment for cross-border investment, Tekyi-Mills told participants that a presence in Ghana offers investors access not only to the domestic market but also to the broader Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) trade bloc, making Ghana a commercially strategic base for expansion across the region.

Her presentation walked prospective Ethiopian investors through a structured entry pathway: identifying a business model, selecting a market entry strategy and engaging GIPC early to access sector guidance, incentive information and project profiles before moving to formal registration with the Office of the Registrar of Companies and, where applicable, GIPC registration for foreign-participating enterprises.

On incentives, Tekyi-Mills highlighted concessionary corporate income tax rates for eligible agro-processing companies during their first five years, reduced tax rates for manufacturing firms located outside Accra and Tema, and customised incentives for strategic investments of US$50 million or more. She also noted that Ghana provides legal guarantees against expropriation, protections for profit repatriation and access to formal dispute-resolution mechanisms.

The pitch went beyond regulatory structure into commercial complementarity. Tekyi-Mills identified agro-processing, textiles, garments, logistics and specialty food trade as the most immediately promising areas for Ghana-Ethiopia business partnerships. Ghana’s competitive sectors include cocoa products, shea butter and processed foods, while Ethiopia brings coffee, spices, sesame exports and garment manufacturing. Together, those strengths create a natural basis for value chain linkages between the two countries.

The expo brought together investors, business executives, policymakers and cultural stakeholders from both countries to explore trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchange opportunities. GIPC said deeper Ghana-Ethiopia engagement could unlock new investment flows and strengthen intra-African trade under the AfCFTA framework, whose secretariat is based in Accra.

Ghana’s Parliament passed the new Ghana Investment Promotion Act (GIPA) in April 2026, replacing an earlier investment code that had drawn criticism for outdated capital requirements and limited enforcement mechanisms, further strengthening the regulatory environment Tekyi-Mills was promoting to Ethiopian businesses.